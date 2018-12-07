FHP: I-95 Shutdown in Pompano Beach After Woman Hit and Killed

If you are traveling out of Palm Beach County in to Broward Friday morning, stick with the turnpike because I-95 southbound may be closed for the entire rush hour.

All lanes remain closed at Atlantic Boulevard for a portion of I-95 southbound in Broward County after a fatal overnight accident involving a female pedestrian who was struck and killed by multiple vehicles.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the deadly incident took place near Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach before 2 a.m., after the victim was hit by at least one vehicle and died at the scene.

You will be exited off I-95 at Atlantic Boulevard. Take the Florida Turnpike as a alternate.

Officials say the roadway will remain closed for much of the morning rush hour as FHP continues their investigation.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Elian Gonzalez Finally Joins Twitter in Cuba Grammy Nominations for 2019 Revealed No Joke: Comedian Kevin Hart Will Not Host the Oscars Due to Past Tweets Heroic FHP Trooper to Talk About Ordeal Ohio Dad Makes Daughter Walk 5 Miles to School After She Bullied Classmate A Southwest Flight Slides Off Runway in Burbank
Comments