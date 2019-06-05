FHP Releases Video of Hit-and-Run Accident that Injured Trooper in Hollywood

Authorities are still searching for the driver who hit a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper in Hollywood last month.

Surveillance video has been released showing the hit-and-run that occurred on the exit ramp of Florida’s Turnpike near Hollywood Boulevard on May 25th.

Trooper Arsenio Caballero is seen crossing the street in front of the white BMW 6 Series before the driver takes off and hits Caballero, causing him to flip over the hood.

The car was later found abandoned, but FHP is still looking for the offending driver.