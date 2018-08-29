Final Farewells to Sen. John McCain Begin Today

Senator John McCain will lie in state at the Arizona state capitol today on what would have been his 82nd birthday.
Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at a memorial service for McCain at North Phoenix Baptist Church tomorrow.
Then McCain’s body will be flown to Washington, DC where he will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Friday.

Will you have the opportunity to pay your respects in person? In what ways, big or small, did Senator McCain touch your life?

The post Final Farewells to Sen. John McCain Begin Today appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Full Election Results: DeSantis, Gillum Win Florida Primary Race For Governor The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/29/18 Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum Win Florida Primary Race 16-year-old Robert Howard charged in Raines High School triple-shooting #JacksonvilleLanding reopens two days after deadly mass shooting Watch Live: #JSO Sheriff announces arrest in Raines High School triple-shooting
Comments