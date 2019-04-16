Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral Under Control

This morning, fire crews appear to have a destructive blaze at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris under control.

Fortunately it is not a total loss, some of the most iconic pieces of the cathedral have survived such as some of the rose stained glass windows.

The roof and spire of Notre Dame were destroyed last night in the worst fire in its 855-year history https://t.co/XAHHTuwc3m pic.twitter.com/KxMH1xv0gN — The Times of London (@thetimes) April 16, 2019

The fire completely destroyed the cathedral’s roof and the spire.

However, fire crews were able to keep the flames from consuming the two bell towers and the facade.

This week is Holy Week, when millions of Western Christians mark the death and resurrection of Jesus.

But as fire engulfed the Notre Dame cathedral, Catholics across the world reacted in horror and disbelief.

They were also able to save sacred relics such as part of the crown of thorns said to be worn by Jesus when he was crucified.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to rebuild the 850-year-old cathedral.