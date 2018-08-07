Fire becomes largest in California history

The Mendocino Complex fire has become the largest fire in California history, according to officials.

The fire began on July 27 and was intensified Monday due to a high-pressure system that brought hotter, drier and windier weather to the area, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

As of Tuesday only 30 percent of the fire has been contained.

Firefighters expect the fire to fully be contained by August 15.

