Fire breaks out at Ultra 2019

Friday evening, a fire erupted at the center stage at Ultra music festival in Miami.
Woah! Everyone be careful leaving @ultra! pic.twitter.com/ulKVdZef5E
— EDM.com (@TheEDMNetwork) March 30, 2019
Attendees appeared to capture video of the fire which occurred toward the end of the first evening of the festival.
In addition to the fire, many attendees have mentioned problems with the shuttle service after the show, reportedly due to a bus accident.
Ultra is taking place in Virginia Key this year, a new location, in contrast to previous years where it occurred at Bayfront Park.