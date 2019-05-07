Fire Destroys Yacht in Riviera Beach Boat Yard

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is investigating a large yacht that caught fire Tuesday morning at a boat yard in Riviera Beach.

The “Sea Alice” looks to be about a 100 foot yacht parked at a boat repair facility next to the Riviera Beach city marina.

Fire reignited and flames are now shooting into the sky with huge plume of smoke.

– Happening at boat repair shop next to the Riviera Beach Marina

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6 a.m. and spotted multiple fire trucks at the Cracker Boy Boat Works next to the Riviera Beach City Marina.

Earlier there was only smoke coming from the 80- to 100-foot vessel, but at 7 a.m. there were large flames and smoke spotted by Chopper 5.

The cause of the fire has not been released.