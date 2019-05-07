Fire Destroys Yacht in Riviera Beach Boat Yard

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is investigating a large yacht that caught fire Tuesday morning at a boat yard in Riviera Beach.
The “Sea Alice” looks to be about a 100 foot yacht parked at a boat repair facility next to the Riviera Beach city marina.
Fire reignited and flames are now shooting into the sky with huge plume of smoke.
YACHT FIRE
– Happening at boat repair shop next to the Riviera Beach Marina
– You’ll only see this video from @Chopper5WPTV! #breakingnews #fire pic.twitter.com/81I5ilOEO0
— Mike Trim WPTV (@MikeTrimWPTV) May 7, 2019
Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6 a.m. and spotted multiple fire trucks at the Cracker Boy Boat Works next to the Riviera Beach City Marina.
Earlier there was only smoke coming from the 80- to 100-foot vessel, but at 7 a.m. there were large flames and smoke spotted by Chopper 5.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
BREAKING – We are on top of a yacht on fire near Riviera Beach. The “Sea Alice” looks to be about a 100 foot yacht parked at a boat repair facility next to the Riviera Beach city marina. Fire reignited and flames are now shooting into the sky with huge plume of smoke. pic.twitter.com/rPZn0pOKFJ
— Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) May 7, 2019