Fire Destroys Yacht in Riviera Beach Boat Yard

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is investigating a large yacht that caught fire Tuesday morning at a boat yard in Riviera Beach.
The “Sea Alice” looks to be about a 100 foot yacht parked at a boat repair facility next to the Riviera Beach city marina.
Fire reignited and flames are now shooting into the sky with huge plume of smoke.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6 a.m. and spotted multiple fire trucks at the Cracker Boy Boat Works next to the Riviera Beach City Marina.
Earlier there was only smoke coming from the 80- to 100-foot vessel, but at 7 a.m. there were large flames and smoke spotted by Chopper 5.
The cause of the fire has not been released.

