Fire Officials Rescue Driver from Car in Canal on I-95

Palm Beach Fire Rescue divers found an adult male inside a car that fell into a canal along southbound I-95 in Jupiter Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters say they searched the inside of the car, and did not find anyone else. The man who was rescued has been taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

87 Cmd *update* @PBCFR #RescueDivers have located 1 patient, paramedics transporting to local hospital — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) June 30, 2019

Vehicle in Canal

Near the Southbound I95 exit ramp to Indiantown Rd @PBCFR on location, 1 vehicle in the water, rescue divers are in the water checking for occupants, 87 Cmd — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) June 30, 2019

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m., near Indiantown Road on the off-ramp of exit 87B. That caused authorities to close the right lane of the off-ramp, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

That lane has since reopened.