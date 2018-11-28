Fire-Rescue Working to Free Teen From Hollywood Bank Vault

Hollywood technical rescue workers are attempting to free a teenager who apparently became trapped inside the vault of an abandoned bank on State Road 7 and Washington Street this afternoon.

Official say the 17 year old became trapped inside the vault at the former bank at around 1:30 PM while exploring the abandoned building with a friend.

After the teen became locked inside the vault his friend waited almost 2 hours before calling 911. Fire officials in Hollywood are working with vault experts to free the teen. The vault casing is reportedly 24″ thick and steel reinforcing is hampering efforts to cut through the surrounding walls.

This is a developing story

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Democrats Nominate Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House Stephanie Murphy Chosen to Lead Democratic ‘Blue Dogs’ Police Are Searching for Armed Robbers in Port St. Lucie Transgender asylum seeker allegedly abused in ICE custody, autopsy shows CDC confirms 116 cases of ‘polio-like’ illness in 31 states Ivanka Trump speaks on email controversy
Comments