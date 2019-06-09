Fires Erupt in and Near Arizona’s Superstition Mountains

On Saturday, fire crews responded to two fires that have burned about 7,225 acres near the Tonto National Forest in Arizona. The mountain fire which sparked on Friday, grew to more than 7000 acres by Saturday afternoon. As of Sunday afternoon, the fire has been about 50 percent contained, according to officials.

Authorities say the fire is human-caused but hasn’t provided any further details. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is helping evacuate the nearby Bartlett Lake and people who are in the areas for camping.

Another fire called the “Woodbury Fire, burns in the Superstition Mountains near Superior. Strong winds are making it challenging to fight the fires.

Carrie Templin, a forest spokeswoman told a media outlet, “It’s all national forest. There isn’t anything but hiking trails and wilderness.”