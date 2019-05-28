First Case of Hepatitis A Confirmed in Indian River County

Florida Department of Health officials have confirmed the first case of Hepatitis A in Indian River County this year.

Hepatitis A has been spreading across south Florida and killed a husband and wife in Palm City last month.

According to the state’s health website, since the beginning of the year, there have been 1,768 hepatitis A cases reported in Florida.

In fact, the infection ballooned to 89 hepatitis A cases reported in the week of May 12 to May 18 alone.

Health officials advise you get a Hep-A vaccine and use good hygiene practices to avoid contracting the potentially deadly disease.

If you present with symptoms such as dark urine, and jaundice, seek medical help immediately.