First Degree Murder Suspect Wrongly Released in Broward Arrested in Georgia

Finally a 28-year-old murder suspect accidentally released from the Broward County jail has been arrested in Georgia.

Eric Vail was released from the Broward County Jail May 30, where he was being held on a a second-degree murder charge. The jail was told Vail’s charges were dismissed and he was released but he had also been charged with first degree murder.

Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT/Fugitive Unit, who are also part of the U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, have been investigating Vail’s whereabouts since then, according to the sheriff’s office. Their investigation led them to a mobile home in Jesup, Georgia.

Vail initially resisted and barricaded himself inside the home, the sheriff’s office said. After about three hours, he was taken into custody.

He is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one count of first-degree murder.