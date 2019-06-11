First Democrat Presidential Debate Takes Place in Florida This Month

Six debates will be held in 2019 and six in 2020. Debates in the four early-voting states—Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada—will be held in 2020.

The Democratic National Committee announced earlier this year that the maximum number of participants for debates will be 20.

If more than 20 candidates meet the requirement, those with the lowest polling averages will be excluded.

“It’s conceivable that we have a double-digit field,” Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told reporters in December 2018.

“That is why we are planning for that contingency.”

June 26-27 in Miami, Florida. The event will be moderated by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

July 30-31 in Detroit, Michigan. The event will be moderated by CNN.

September 12-13. Location is to be determined. The event will be moderated by ABC News.

After September, there will be one debate every month until April 2020. The specific dates and locations of the debates have not yet been announced.