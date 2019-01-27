First Lady Gets Apology, Damages for Inaccurate British Story

A British magazine is backtracking on a faux pas and apologizing to First Lady Melania Trump.

The Telegraph is acknowledging that an article it published about Mrs. Trump just last week contained several inaccuracies.

The story, titled “The mystery of Melania,” is authored by American Nina Burleigh for The Telegraph’s magazine section.

The paper’s statement says, “We apologise unreservedly to The First Lady and her family for any embarrassment caused by our publication of these allegations.” The Telegraph will pay Trump “substantial damages as well as her legal costs.”

The First Lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, says, “Mrs. Trump often refers to opportunists out to advance themselves by disparaging her name and image.” She will not sit by as people and media outlets make up lies and false assertions in a race for ratings or to sell tabloid headlines.”

Mrs. Trump charged that Burleigh described the First Lady’s father, Viktor Knavs, as menacing.

The paper’s retraction says, “Mrs. Trump’s father was not a fearsome presence and did not control the family.”

In addition, the story claims that Trump left a university in Slovenia after just one year due to an issue with an exam. In reality, Trump left to pursue a full-time career in modeling.

The Telegraph also admits that Mrs. Trump was already a successful working model before she met her future husband in 1998. The original story incorrectly claims the couple met in 1996.

To that end, the apology explains, “Mrs. Trump was not struggling in her modelling career before she met Mr. Trump, and she did not advance in her career due to the assistance of Mr Trump. We accept that Mrs. Trump was a successful professional model in her own right before she met her husband and obtained her own modelling work without his assistance.”

Yet another point of controversy in the story surrounds Burleigh’s account of Mrs. Trump’s behavior after her husband won the presidency on election night. The story claims that Trump cried. However, The Telegraph now says, “The claim that Mrs. Trump cried on election night is also false.”

The amount of damages to be paid to Mrs. Trump has not been revealed.