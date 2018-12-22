First Lady spends Christmas weekend alone in Mar-a-Lago

First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron flew into Palm Beach yesterday evening leaving President Trump in Washington because of the government shutdown.

Mid-Afternoon Friday the FAA took down its flight restrictions which are put in place when President Trump visits his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, in which President Trump eventually tweeted saying he had canceled his flight.

But First Lady Melania seemed to head south anyway as she was spotted landing the same time as President Trump was scheduled to land had he made the trip.

The government partially shut down at midnight after the House and Senate failed to pass a spending bill. President Trump had insisted he would not sign any spending bill that did not include $5 billion for the border wall.

The partial shutdown won’t have an effect on your holiday endeavors as post office’s will stay open and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents would still work, and air travel would continue virtually unaffected.