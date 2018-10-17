A plane carrying the First Lady, Melania Trump had to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland due to concerns about a mechanical issue.

She was headed to an event in Philadelphia. Some smoke and a burning smell was reported aboard the Air Force jet, prompting the return.

Everyone on board was reportedly calm and some put a wet towel to their face to avoid breathing in the acrid smoke.

First Lady’s aircraft safely on the ground back at Andrews. No rush to get off the plane after smoke and burning smell detected. Problem developed about 10 minutes after take-off en route Philadelphia for @FLOTUS hospital remarks. Press and officials calmly led off the tarmac. pic.twitter.com/PFX11v5xJg — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 17, 2018

Secret Service says the plane is safely on the ground at Andrews Air Force Base.

The First Lady was headed to an event in Philadelphia to promote her Be Best campaign.

The post First Lady’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing Due to Smoke appeared first on 850 WFTL.