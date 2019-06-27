First self-driving truck reportedly travels nearly 10 miles on FL Turnpike

A self-driving semi-truck traveled nearly 10 miles on a Florida Turnpike earlier this month, according to Starchy Robotics.

The company said Wednesday that one of its semi-trucks traveled a total of 9.4 miles along the Florida Turnpike successfully navigating a rest area, merging onto the highway, changing lanes, and keeping a speed of 55 MPH, adding, that “no one was inside” the vehicle.

Starchy Robotics CEO Axmacher Seltz said the trip “went so smoothly that few of the other road users realized that they were a part of making history.”

Owners of Starsky Robotics say their goal is to have unmanned trucks on highways, along with remote-controlled options for the first and last mile of trips.