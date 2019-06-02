First Tropical System Develops in Gulf; No Threat to FL

A tropical system is already brewing in the Gulf, just as hurricane season officially starts.

The National Hurricane Center says it is monitoring an area over the southern Bay of Campeche.

They think the system could actually make landfall at some point, although far away from us.

The low is bringing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Atlantic, and is forecast to start moving westward to west-northwestward across the southern Bay of Campeche. That track would have the system aiming toward Mexico’s east coast over the next few days, according to the NHC.

Meteorologists put the low’s chances of developing into a tropical depression at 40 percent, if it stays over for the next day or so.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.