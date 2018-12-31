Fishermen Catch Bale of White-Powdery Substance in the Keys

Authorities are currently investigating after fishermen in the Keys caught a bale of what is suspected to be cocaine, while fishing off of the coast.

The incident occurred Saturday in Islamorada.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt explained that the bale, wrapped in plastic, washed up under a dock Saturday morning where the fishermen pulled it out of the water.

The fishermen noticed that the plastic was ripped on one side of the bale and decided to cut into the corner. A white powdery substance began pouring out of the bale and that’s when they contacted the coastguard.

According to the coastguard, the bale weighed 40 to 60 pounds (18 to 25 kilograms) and contained 25 smaller packages of powder.

Authorities are still working to determine whether the substance is cocaine and where it came from.