Five Dead in Fort Pierce After Crash

Five people are dead after a three car accident turned into a fiery disaster in Fort Pierce this weekend.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m Friday at the intersection of S. 25th Street and West Midway Road.

According to reports, a vehicle driven by Tanner Ray Dashner crashed into another vehicle carrying five people causing that vehicle to crash into another vehicle and catch fire.

Florida Highway Patrol reported that the five from the engulfed vehicle did not survive the crash.

Dashner was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the passenger of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The identity of the decease have not been released at this time, however, family members and friends claiming the decease gathered at the crash site to hold a prayer vigil Saturday.

A Facebook post later identified one of the victims as 16-year-old Anthony Martin. While another Facebook post claims to show the faces of the victims.

Not much is known about the crash at this moment, however, it is still under investigation.