Five Guys Got Arrested for Fighting at Five Guys Restaurant in Stuart

Five guys are making national headlines for getting into a fight at a “Five Guys” restaurant in Stuart.

Police say all five people were taken into custody Wednesday after the brawl.

Three juveniles and two adult males were charged with fighting and booked into the Martin County Jail.

Can you guess how many guys were arrested here on 7/17/19? Stuart Police received a report of a fist fight taking place inside of Five Guys Burgers & Fries. Five guys were involved in the fight. 3 juvenile males and 2 adult males were charged with affray. pic.twitter.com/EnOWszpbEr — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) July 18, 2019

The cause of the fight wasn’t disclosed or if it was a food fight.

