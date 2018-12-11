Five Missing Marines Declared Dead

Five Marines missing in a mid-air crash last week are dead. The U.S. Marine Corps declared the Marines dead yesterday.

They were lost when two planes collided during a refueling exercise off the coast of Japan. Another Marine was recoverd but died from his injuries and one was rescued in fair condition.

