FL bill would make the removal of Confederate statues illegal

Republican Rep. Mike Hill of Florida has filed a bill that would make it illegal to “remove a public monument for any reason other than repairs or relocation to an equally prominent place.”

The proposed bill, which is called the “Soldiers’ and Heroes’ Monuments, and Memorials Protection Act,” would protect all “remembrances” built on public property as of March 22, 1822.

The legislation would prevent Florida lawmakers from tearing down Confederate monuments which has become a national occurrence in recent years.

The removal of Confederate monuments has been a heavily debated topic with some arguing for it and others against it.

Confederate monuments have been linked to the history of racism in America prompting many to push for removal.

However, others have argued against the removal citing that the memorials are important reminders of the country’s past and the individuals who died in the civil war.

The bill’s “effective date” is July 1, 2019.