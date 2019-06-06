FL boat captain held passengers captive with gun for 18 hours

A day of fishing turned to terror on Sunday when a Sarasota charter captain, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs, held his passengers hostage with a gun for 18 hours and threatened to throw them overboard, according to police.

Captain Mark Bailey, 36, is charged with boating under the influence and resisting a law enforcement officer.

The 18-hour ordeal began after an argument between Bailey and a passenger after he refused to grab the captain a beer.

About two hours after the trip was scheduled to end, Bailey took out a 9mm handgun and fired 6-7 shots in the air; passengers told the police.

The passengers reportedly spent the next three hours begging Captain Bailey to bring them back to the dock.

The captain appeared to turn the boat around to head back to shore, but the passengers discovered by using compasses on their phones that he was driving them in circles , according to the police report.

The group contacted Sarasota police once they were in cellphone range.

Shortly after, officers from the department and the U.S. Coast Guard were waiting to arrest Bailey when he finally returned to the dock.

The captain was released after posting $620 bond.

Bailey, who is from England, may lose his captain’s license if convicted, reports say.