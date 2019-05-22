FL boy killed while biking to school

A third grade student died after he was hit by a pickup truck in Sarasota, Monday morning.

Roman Miller was riding his bike to Brentwood Elementary School with his sister when he was struck by a pickup truck that was attempting to make a left turn at a nearby crosswalk.

Police say the 9-year-old boy who was wearing a helmet was dragged about 15-feet while the driver 25-year-old Charity Lamb was attempting to turn.

Lamb remained at the scene and is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

She told police she saw Roman’s sister and waved to her at the stop sign but did not see the young boy.

The child was driven to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Roman’s classmates were notified of his passing Monday afternoon and are devastated, according to the school’s faculty.

Sarasota County leaders are now looking into new safety options for students after the incident.

Officials are reportedly in the process of creating new measures to prevent another tragedy.

A candlelight vigil in honor Roman Miller will be held on Thursday.

Lamb has not been charged at this time.