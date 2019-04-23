FL caretaker charged for using frying pan as weapon against disabled

A caretaker is facing charges of abuse of mentally disabled persons after she hit several residents at a Florida group home with a frying pan, police say.

Darnika Martin, 29, was arrested and charged with two counts of abuse or neglect of a disabled person.

Martin was caught on surveillance video striking a male patient with a frying pan at a group home in Pinellas Park.

Police say the group home’s owner reported the abuse after reviewing cameras placed in the group home over the weekend.

The video shows the victim in the kitchen and then Martin running toward him with a frying pan in her hand.

Martin is then seen slapping the man with her left hand while holding the frying pan over her head.

Police say she struck the man several times as he tried defending himself.

“You can clearly see in the video that this man was trying to get something out of a bag which we learned was food.” said Captain Adam Geissenberger. “I don’t know what the dialogue was between them, but for her to pick up a frying pan and strike him repeatedly about the head, arms, and hands, there’s no place for that anywhere.”

Martin faces charges for hitting several residents of the Florida group home with a frying pan.

However, she was only captured on video hitting one person.

She was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond the same day as her arrest.

No other information is available at this time.