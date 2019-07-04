FL Department of Health, CDC Partner to Fight Hepatitis A Outbreak

The Florida Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control have partnered to address the hepatitis A outbreak, state officials announced on Wednesday.

The hope is that vaccinations will be expanded by having the agencies combine their efforts and resources through what they are calling “vaccination outreach.”

State records show that 1.718 cases of hepatitis A were reported between January 1 and June 29, with 346 of those occurring since May 29, despite efforts to promote vaccinations.

Several Florida counties are experiencing an increase in #HepatitisA, mirroring national trends. Share this informational website with friends and family to encourage them to get the #hepA #vaccine and become more #HepAware: https://t.co/Kk7uaSwvsm pic.twitter.com/8uyIKWW7DB — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) April 12, 2019

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that could cause illness lasting up to several months.

According to the CDC, it spreads when a person ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks that are contaminated by small and undetected amounts of feces a person who is infected with the virus.

State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, who also serves as secretary of the Department of Health, announced the partnership, along with Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez. He explains in a news release, “We will use every tool at our disposal to stop the spread of hepatitis A in Florida, and I welcome the partnership and collaboration with our federal partners at the CDC to assist in this important mission. We will work together to take bold, innovative steps to drastically increase outreach and vaccination to protect the people of Florida.”