FL deputies injured in shootout over Amazon Alexa

Two Pasco County Sheriff deputies were shot after responding to domestic violence call early Saturday morning in New Port Richey, Florida.

Deputies were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. after officials say the couple’s daughter called 911 claiming that Terrance J. Peterson, 62, got into an argument with his wife and shot at the wife’s Amazon Alexa.

Peterson then engaged in a stand-off with authorities by barricading himself in the house for several hours before firing multiple rounds at deputies who entered the home, police say.

Around 4:00 a.m. deputies began deploying gas, and sent a SWAT robot in and found Peterson with a wound to his head.

Deputies did not confirm if the injury was self-inflicted or due to exchange in gunfire.

“This was a battle. This was an absolute gun battle. And the deputies’ heroism was second to none,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

In addition to the two injured officers, “several sheriff vehicles were struck by gunfire, as well as neighboring homes,” Nocco said.

Peterson is facing five counts of attempted homicide and a domestic battery charge.

He was psychologically evaluated before taken into custody.