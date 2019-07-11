FL Deputy Accused of Planting Drugs During Stops

Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say they arrested a former deputy on Wednesday for apparently using his position to incriminate innocent people.

According to Chris Williams, assistant special in charge for the FDLE in Pensacola, officers caught up with former Jackson County sheriff’s deputy Zachary Wester in the Panhandle after a year-long investigation.

Wester allegedly pulled over drivers for minor traffic infractions on a regular basis, then planted drugs and arrested them on made-up drug charges.

This morning, FDLE arrested former Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy Zachary Wester on a litany of charges, including racketeering, fabricating evidence, and false imprisonment. #arresthttps://t.co/9McYv4FT6G pic.twitter.com/fkO1oRcJCs — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 10, 2019

Prosecutors have dropped charges in nearly 120 of Wester’s arrest cases.

Williams says, “There is no question that Wester’s crimes were deliberate and that his actions put innocent people in jail.”

Wester is facing felony charges of racketeering, official misconduct, fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and false imprisonment. In addition, he faces misdemeanor charges of perjury, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held without bond.

The FDLE started investigating Wester last August at the request of the sheriff’s office.