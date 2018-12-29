FL deputy found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Saturday morning, an off-duty Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found dead in his backyard from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies were called a Clearwater home around 1:07 a.m. for a welfare check after a report of a gunshot, according to a PCSO spokesperson.

At the scene, they found off-duty Deputy Carlos Felipez, 46, deceased.

Officials say Deputy Felipez’ death is considered a suicide.

Deputy Felipez is the third, local first responder to die by suicide in recent weeks.

“If you’re thinking about suicide or worried about someone who might be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)” or “text the Crisis Text Line by messaging 741741.”

“Police officers can text the word BLUE.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Giant Trump rat balloon to fly by Mar-a-Lago Lawsuit Urges Universal Resorts to Put up Warning Signs in Spanish Health Advisory Issued for Phil Foster Park Arrest Made in Shooting of California Police Officer Car Bomb Hits Tourist Bus in Egypt Leaving 2 Dead and Several Injured Authorities Search for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Involving Bicyclist
Comments