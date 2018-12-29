FL deputy found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Saturday morning, an off-duty Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found dead in his backyard from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies were called a Clearwater home around 1:07 a.m. for a welfare check after a report of a gunshot, according to a PCSO spokesperson.

At the scene, they found off-duty Deputy Carlos Felipez, 46, deceased.

Officials say Deputy Felipez’ death is considered a suicide.

Deputy Felipez is the third, local first responder to die by suicide in recent weeks.

“If you’re thinking about suicide or worried about someone who might be, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)” or “text the Crisis Text Line by messaging 741741.”

“Police officers can text the word BLUE.”