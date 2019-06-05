FL deputy shot multiple times responding to dispute over cats

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times when responding to a confrontation between neighbors over the feeding of feral cats, Tuesday evening.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey told a news conference early Wednesday that the deputy was being prepared for surgery but was alert. He says the deputy told him, “I won.”

Ivey says the deputy went to the neighborhood in response to an argument over cats.

He asked one of the neighbors to return to his house while he talked to the other man, who appeared to be extremely agitated.

The man reportedly went behind a vehicle, and the deputy heard the sound of a rifle being charged.

The man stepped around the vehicle, and the two exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was killed in the exchange, and the officer is reportedly in critical condition.

No persons involved in the incident have been identified at this time.