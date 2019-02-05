FL father accused of beating baby

A St. Petersburg father is facing child abuse charges after allegedly hitting his crying 10-month-old daughter “very hard multiple times on the buttocks and thigh,” in a sudden rage.

According to police, the suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Smith called his wife and told her that he “beat the s**t out of” the baby.

Smith who is 6’4 and 250 pounds admitted to police that he hit the girl because he was angry with her for crying, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police at the scene reportedly found bright red marks on the infant.

There is no other information available at this time.