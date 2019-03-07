FL father charged in ‘violent’ death of 7-week-old daughter

A Largo, Florida, man has been charged with murder after his 7-week-old daughter died while in his care.

Anthony Suffoletto, 28, was arrested on March 5, 2019, and charged with murder in the first degree and aggravated child abuse.

Thursday, the child’s mother left the 7-week-old in Suffoletto’s care while she went to pick up an older sibling.

The infant reportedly stopped breathing while left alone with Suffoletto.

Suffoletto told detectives with the Largo Police Department that he woke up to the baby making a moaning sound and gasping for air.

However, instead of immediately calling 911, he took the infant to the upstairs bathroom and splashed her with cold and hot water.

Suffoletto called the baby’s mother at 3:12 p.m. to let her know about the child’s breathing, reports say.

The child’s mother returned to the home at 3:20 p.m. and soon after 911.

The infant was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Doctors say the infant suffered a “violent event” with multiple severe injuries and evaluation revealed that the infant suffered rib fractures, both left, and right tibia fractures, a left femur fracture, subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhages and suffered multiple retinal hemorrhages, according to the arrest affidavit.

Further examination revealed the infant’s injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma.

The parents told police the child was in good health before the mother left home.

The mother told detectives that Suffoletto “commonly gets frustrated with the child due to the baby being fussy,” according to the arrest affidavit.

No other information is available at this time.