FL father throws 5-year-old into ocean, walks away in bizarre swim lesson

Police say a Florida man threw his 5-year-old into the ocean to teach the boy how to swim.

John Bloodsworth was arrested Monday evening for aggravated abuse of a child, illegally jumping off the pier and disorderly intoxication.

The 37-year-old father reportedly left the child alone in the water as he repeatedly dove from a Daytona Beach pier.

Police say the child was crying as beachgoers ran to help and called 911.

The boy showed no signs of injury and was released into the custody of his mother, according to police.

Bloodsworth was released from jail after posting bond on Tuesday.

No other information is available at this time.