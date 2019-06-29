FL felons sue state officials over payments required to regain voting rights

On Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other organizations filed a lawsuit in Florida after governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure that requires a majority of released felons to pay outstanding financial obligations before having their voting rights restored.

The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Florida on behalf of 10 people who lost their right to vote through felony convictions.

The suit names 11 election officials as defendants.

The lawsuit claims the new law, which sets conditions on an amendment passed by voters in November of 2018, will have a disenfranchising effect and creates two classes of citizens: those who have the money and those who don’t.

“This disenfranchisement will be borne disproportionately by low-income individuals and racial minorities, due to longstanding and well-documented racial gaps in poverty and employment,” the suit says.

The lawsuit also includes plaintiffs such as the Florida state conference of the NAACP, the Orange County office of the NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Florida.

Governor DeSantis defended his decision in May saying “the only reason you’re paying restitution is because you were convicted of a felony.”

