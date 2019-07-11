FL homeowner injured, 2 dead after exchanging fire during break-in

A north Florida homeowner was seriously injured, and two suspects are dead after exchanging gunfire in an attempted robbery.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to the scene Wednesday and found one man dead and two others, including the homeowner, with gunshot wounds.

The injured suspect identified as 22-year-old Nigel Doyle was taken to a hospital where he died.

The homeowner was transported to the hospital and reportedly remains there at this time.

The suspect found dead at the scene was identified by police as 21-year-old Keith Jackson Jr.

Authorities later arrested two other suspects identified as Robert John Hamilton, 19, and Seth Adam Rodriguez, 22.

Rodriguez is facing charges of murder and home invasion robbery with a firearm.

Hamilton faces charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm.

Deputies said the homeowner vaguely recalled one of the suspects from a recent Craigslist transaction.

Rodriguez and Hamilton are being held on no bond at the Marion County Jail.

No other information is available at this time.