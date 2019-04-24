FL inmate kicked in ribs after trying to give cookie to bird, deputy charged

A Pinellas County deputy has been fired and charged with battery after punishing an inmate for trying to give a cookie to a bird.

Three inmates were on kitchen duty when one of them saw a bird and threw a cookie toward it.

Surveillance video shows Deputy James Moran yelling at the inmate, ordering him to do pushups and then kicking him in the ribs.

Investigators say when the inmate was ordered to do 50 pushups and was kicked in the ribs by Moran for stopping due to getting tired.

The incident occurred Jan 11., but the inmate who was in jail on charges for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest but didn’t come forward until his release, last week.

The other deputy who was there is also under investigation for not taking action.

The inmate at the center of the cookie scandal is already back in jail on car burglary charges, reports say.