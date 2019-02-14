FL insider poll gives DeSantis top rating in first month as governor

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is continuing to make political waves in his first month as governor an according to a poll Florida’s political class is liking it!

Florida’s political class gave new governor Ron DeSantis top ratings in his first 30 days in office.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, nine out of 10 of the campaign operatives, lobbyists, money-raisers, political scientists and other veterans of Florida politics graded the Republican’s fast start as a B or better.

Not only Republicans have this opinion but Democrats as well with a total of 80 grating him a B or higher.

This month’s Florida Insiders are:

