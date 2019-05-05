FL Legislature Passes Bill to Help Opioid Lawsuits

A bill to help Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody sue drug manufacturers and pharmacies is on its way to Governor DeSantis’ desk.

The state’s Senate unanimously passed a bill on Friday giving Moody access to information in Florida’s prescription drug data base to help build her case against opioid manufacturers and pharmacies that the state believes oversold pain pills and did not prevent illegal sales.

TY Sen. Pres. @BillGalvano, House Speaker @RepJoseOliva, @ChrisSprowls, @AmberMariano, @TomLeeFL and every member of the Fla. Legislature for voting unanimously for HB 1253. This bill will strengthen our efforts to hold those responsible for fueling the opioid crisis accountable. pic.twitter.com/jbWbS4hNyR — Fla. AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) May 3, 2019

The bill, if it passes, would allow Moody to track opioid sales. She would be able to see the cities, counties and zip codes where the drugs are sold, as well as the patient’s birth year. However, patient information will be protected.