FL man arrested after exposing himself at Panera Bread

Police arrested 60-year-old Anthony Darnall Goldsmith after he exposed himself to a woman at a restaurant table at a Panera in Pensacola, FL.

The incident occurred at the Cordova Mall while a woman was sitting at the restaurant doing paperwork, according to the arrest report.

The woman reportedly saw Goldsmith at a nearby table and briefly made contact with him while he was eating, and when she looked back up, Goldsmith was looking directly at her holding his genitals in his hand and pleasuring himself.

She then screamed and yelled at Goldsmith to stop, or she would call the police in which she did as the suspect fled the scene.

Goldsmith was later arrested on a misdemeanor charge for indecent exposure of sexual organs after an unknown caller reported a suspect matching his description near a high school.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the suspect is registered as a violent sexual predator in the state of Florida.

