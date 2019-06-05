FL man arrested for allegedly pouring ketchup on sleeping girlfriend

A Florida man was arrested on domestic battery charges for allegedly pouring ketchup on his sleeping girlfriend because he thought she was having an affair.

Officers were called to a Pinellas Park Sunday and found the woman “covered in ketchup.”

The woman’s boyfriend identified as 37-year-old Peter Wagman denied the condiment attack despite having “ketchup on the right side of his pants,” police say.

Police say the woman woke up to the suspect dousing her with ketchup while yelling, “that’s what you get b***.”

Wagman was released from the county jail on Monday.

He has plead not guilty to a misdemeanor domestic battery. A judge ordered Wagman to have no contact with the victim whose identity remains unknown.