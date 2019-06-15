FL man brings 4-year-old on stealing spree, police say

A man is behind bars after police say he brought a 4-year-old girl with him while committing multiple burglaries.

Deputies say they received a call around 8 a.m. Thursday from a witness who saw a man and a little girl, both were carrying large bags, around an Orlando neighborhood.

A witness told police she saw the suspect later identified as 35-year-old James Giambra with the young girl while he was attempting to steal it.

Additionally, the witness said she heard the young girl ask the suspect, “What are you doing?”

Police then received another report about the man and young girl lurking around a neighbor’s property.

Shortly after, Giambra was apprehended by police inside a nearby home.

The 4-year-old girl was at the bottom of the stairs, crying hysterically, according to police.

The girl then handed a deputy an iPod touch, which she admitted taking from a car parked in the homeowner’s garage.

According to the arrest report, the girl’s pink hat was found in the vehicle.

Police found burnt tin foil, a blue straw, methamphetamine and several stolen sets of keys on Giambra following his arrest.

However, he reportedly denied committing a crime of any kind.

Officials later confirmed that the 4-year-old girl with the suspect was his daughter.

He is charged with child neglect, burglary, and grand theft.

The girl’s grandmother took her home.