FL man calls 911 on stand-up comic over terrorist joke

Egyptian-American comedian Ahmed Ahmed says it’s the first time he’s ever had the cops called on him because of a joke.

Ahmed was performing at the Off The Hook Comedy Club in Naples, Florida Saturday and asked the audience how many people were from the Middle East.

After a few people clapped, he joked, “Well it only takes one of us,” pausing before adding “to tell a joke!”

However, it wasn’t that funny to one man in the audience, who the next day called 911 to report that the joke had made him uncomfortable.

Here is video of the joke and audio of the 911 call.

The caller told the dispatcher that Ahmed said the Middle Easterners could organize their own terrorist organization.

Two deputies did come out to the club to talk with Ahmed before his Sunday show, but the comedian said they were polite and left.

He told the New York Post he kept waiting for Ashton Kutcher to jump out and tell him he was “punk’d.”