FL man contracts flesh-eating bacteria without touching water

A Florida man says he contracted flesh-eating bacteria without touching the water.

Tyler King was working in Santa Rosa Beach last week when his left bicep suddenly swelled to three times its normal size.

He went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with vibrio, a flesh-eating bacteria often found in brackish water.

King is the third person in less than a month to contract a flesh-eating bacteria in Florida.

Lynn Fleming, 77, died last week when she was infected after falling at a beach on Anna Maria Island.

A young Indiana girl contracted the infection while swimming in Gulf along the Florida Panhandle.

The 12-year-old recovered after having several surgeries to save her leg.

It remains unclear if the cases are somehow related, but all have contracted the bacteria in Florida sparking safety concerns.