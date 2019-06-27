FL man found dead near alligator

A death investigation is underway in Polk County after a man’s body was found near an alligator in a canal, police say.

The gator has since been captured.

Investigators have not yet established the cause of death.

We’re conducting a death investigation on Mosaic property just off Peeples Road, west of Fort Meade (nearest cross street – CR 630). At 7:43 a.m. we rec’d a call in ref to an adult male body found in the water & near a gator. @MyFWC is assisting. More info will be released later pic.twitter.com/R8cYwsAcLi — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) June 27, 2019

Officials are not saying whether they believe the gator caused the man’s death.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel are assisting deputies with their investigation.