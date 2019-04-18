FL man impersonating officer pulls-over undercover cop

A Florida man was put behind bars after he impersonated a police officer and pulled over a real one, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday evening, 26-year-old Matthew Joseph Erris was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

Deputies say Erris activated red and blue lights that he had on the grill of his car and pulled behind an undercover detective.

The detective called 911 to report an unusual traffic stop and real deputies pulled Erris over, shortly after.

Police found a “realistic looking” airsoft pistol when searching the suspect’s vehicle.

Erris also had a law enforcement light bar installed on top of the SUV, deputies said.

He was arrested and later released on bond.

Deputies say it is at this time unclear whether Erris has committed similar offenses in the past.