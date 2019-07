An Orlando man is behind bars after realizing he could not drive stick shift mid-carjacking.

Police say 25-year-old Jaelyn Alexander was in the process of fleeing the scene with elderly man’s car before he ‘automatically’ realized he could not drive a stick.

Alexander then stole another car and fled the scene.

He was arrested near the scene, shortly after.

Alexander is facing multiple charges including carjacking, battery on a person over the age of 65, and grand theft.