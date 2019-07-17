FL man snips off and flees with penis of wife’s lover

A Florida man is behind bars, and another man is without his penis after a love triangle gone wrong.

Police say the suspect used scissors to cut off the penis of a man he suspected of sleeping with his wife.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Alex Bonilla Sunday for allegedly breaking into the victim’s house, holding him at gunpoint and tying him up before mutilating him.

The unnamed victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

He told deputies Bonilla fled the scene with his severed penis.

Bonilla was arrested a couple of hours, and authorities did not specify whether the victim’s penis was recovered.

He is being held on a $1.25 million bond.