FL man survives shark attack in Bahamas

Jonathan Hernandez of Clearwater, Florida is recovering after surviving a shark attack while spearfishing in the Bahamas.

Hernandez is sharing his survival story just 11 days after the attack.

The incident occurred during a trip of the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas.

“I got in the water, started shooting some fish, and that’s when it happened,” Hernandez said. “Just out of nowhere, I got hit from behind. It felt like the boat ran me over. I looked to my left side, and I could see the shark right there in my face.”

Hernandez told FOX13 that he went into “defense mode” after he felt the shark bite into his calf by using his long blades to kick away from the animal and repeatedly punching what appeared to be a swirl of white water.

Hernandez escaped back to the boat where the crew jumped into action in crucial seconds he says were a matter of life and death.

“We put the tourniquet on immediately. We put on one, we put on another, we were using weight belts, we were using what we had,” Hernandez said. “It’s a pain and a feeling I can’t describe.”

A tourniquet is a device which applies pressure to a limb or extremity to limit, but not stop, the flow of blood.

Hernandez was quickly stitched up in the Bahamas, flown to Tampa, and underwent surgery at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

He credits the tourniquet for having survived the attack and is now urging every boater learn how to use it and always to have one aboard.

“That’s the single biggest factor of why I’m still here,” Hernandez said about the tourniquet. “Be prepared, have the right gear on the boat, make sure you know where it’s at, and have the basic knowledge to use it because you never know when you’re going to need it.”

Hernandez noted he was grateful to survive as others were not as fortunate.

In late June, 21-year-old Jordan Lindsey of California was killed by three sharks while vacationing with her family in the Bahamas.