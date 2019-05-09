FL man wanted for animal cruelty after allegedly dragging dog with truck

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly dragged a dog behind his truck.

Last Wednesday, police received a 911 call reporting that a dog was being dragged behind a truck traveling down a neighborhood road.

Witnesses told police the dog was tied to the truck’s back bumper by a piece of rope that was attached to the dog’s collar.

The dog, a 1-year-old pit bull terrier mix, was able to free itself from the collar.

A witness at the scene helped the injured dog and took it for additional treatment, according to Hernando County Sheriff’s office.

Following an investigation, deputies identified the dog’s owner as 58-year-old Gregory Tousignant.

Witnesses told deputies that it appeared Tousignant was unaware the dog had jumped out of the bed of the truck.

However, it is illegal to carry any pet in the bed of a truck that is not adequately secured and prevented from jumping out of a moving vehicle, deputies say.

A county judge issued a warrant for Tousignant’s arrest on a misdemeanor charge of Cruelty to Animals on Wednesday, May 8.

The dog is expected to make a full recovery, but deputies ask for the public’s help in locating Tousignant.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s office at 352-754-6830.